Census Data shows decrease in population for Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 2020 Census data shows that central Illinois has had a decrease in population Thursday.

According to census information, except for McLean County, all the counties surrounding Peoria have seen a decrease in population.

Peoria County : has seen a 2.5% decrease in population, going from 186,494 in 2010 to 181,830 in 2020.

Overall, Central Illinois has seen a population loss of 20,518 residents.

Census housing data also shows the current percentage of housing units are occupied in our local counties.

Peoria County : 89.1%, or 75,808 of 85,074 housing units are occupied.

Here is the comparison between several Central Illinois Cities.

More information is available on the United States Census Bureau’s website.