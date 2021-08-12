Census Data shows decrease in population for Central Illinois

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 2020 Census data shows that central Illinois has had a decrease in population Thursday.

According to census information, except for McLean County, all the counties surrounding Peoria have seen a decrease in population.

  • Peoria County: has seen a 2.5% decrease in population, going from 186,494 in 2010 to 181,830 in 2020.
  • McLean County: has seen a 0.8% increase in population, going from 169,572 in 2010 to 170,954 in 2020.
  • Tazewell County: has seen a 3% decrease in population, going from 135,394 in 2010 to 131,343 in 2020.
  • Livingston County: has seen an 8% decrease in population, going from 38,950 in 2010 to 35,815 in 2020.
  • Woodford County: has seen a .5% decrease in population, going from 38,664 in 2010 to 38,467 in 2020.
  • Fulton County: has seen an 9.3% decrease in population, going from 37,069 in 2010 to 33,609 in 2020.
  • Knox County: has seen an 5.6% decrease in population, going from 52,919 in 2010 to 49,967 in 2020.
  • Mason County: has seen a 10.8% decrease in population, going from 14,666 to 13,086 in 2020.
  • Marshall County: has seen an 7.1% decrease in population, going from 12,640 in 2010 to 11,742 in 2020.
  • Stark County: has seen an 9.9% decrease in population, going from 5,994 in 2010 to 5,400 in 2020.
  • Putnam County: has seen an 6.1% decrease in population, going from 6,006 in 2010 to 5,637 in 2020.

Overall, Central Illinois has seen a population loss of 20,518 residents.

Census housing data also shows the current percentage of housing units are occupied in our local counties.

  • Peoria County: 89.1%, or 75,808 of 85,074 housing units are occupied.
  • McLean County: 92.3% or 69,096 of 74,855 housing units are occupied.
  • Tazewell County: 92.2% or 53,985 of 58,550 housing units are occupied.
  • Livingston County: 90.4% or 14,396 of 15,920 housing units are occupied.
  • Woodford County: 93.1% or 14,616 of 15,704 housing units are occupied.
  • Fulton County: 88.5% or 14,025 of 15,855 housing units are occupied.
  • Knox County: 87.5 or 20,851 of 23,817 housing units are occupied.
  • Mason County: 85.4 or 5,657 of 6,626 housing units are occupied.
  • Marshall County: 85.6 4,982 of 5,819 housing units are occupied.
  • Stark County: 86.4% or 2,226 of 2,577 housing units are occupied.
  • Putnam County: 79.4% or 2,426 of 3,057 housing units are occupied.

Here is the comparison between several Central Illinois Cities.

More information is available on the United States Census Bureau’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News