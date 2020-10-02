Census due date Confusion

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s still time to complete your 2020 census, but it’s up in the air when the last day to do so will be.

The extension will last until at least Monday but could be extended to October thirty-first. Yesterday a federal judge ordered the census bureau to continue counting.

The decision coming after a federal appeals court denied the Trump administration’s request to temporarily block an order that extends the 2020 census schedule.

Illinois partners for human service spokeswoman Holly Ambuehl said the extension allowed McLean county to tie with the last decennial self-report census rate.

“The census is a civic duty we can all take pride in. It brings resources to our neighborhoods and our communities that we rely on for our daily quality of life. For every person, we don’t count. Neighborhoods stand to lose between 1400 to 1800 dollars every year for 10 years,” Ambuehl said.

Ambuehl said a census count deadline is expected to be set tomorrow.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected