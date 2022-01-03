UPDATE: Center and Chestnut Streets now open after crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Bloomington Police temporarily closed southbound Center Street and Chestnut Street after a minor crash Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area after the accident brought power lines down in the area of southbound Center Street. For safety, the road is closed at southbound Center and Chestnut Streets.

The south-bound Center Street traffic was being re-routed. There were no injuries reported. The power lines came down after a truck slid into a pole.

Police asked residents to avoid the area until further notice.