PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse recognized serving more than 100 survivors of human trafficking in Central Illinois since establishing the human trafficking services department in 2018.

Carol Merna, CEO of Center for Prevention of Abuse, said human trafficking is the second most lucrative illegal business in the world, after drug dtrafficking.

“We know that there are hundreds, if not thousands of more people who are being victimized and exploited, having their freedom stolen and we want to be there for them,” she said.

Merna said the milestone is just an indication that more work needs to be done.

“We’re seeing the tip of the tip of the iceberg. So we know that Illinois is in the top 10 for human trafficking in the United States. That’s a big indicator that there is a lot going on in Central Illinois,” she said. “There is so much more that we need to take on to make sure people know what human trafficking is, how to recognize it, and then what to do about it.”

One in four victims of human trafficking are children. Merna said the youngest victim served by the Center for Prevention of Abuse is just eight years old, a victim of familial human trafficking.

Merna said 73% of human trafficking survivors served by the Center of Prevention of Abuse are from the Tri-County area.