PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a family occasion which is also the signature fundraiser for an agency which provides assistance for survivors of abuse.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse’s Duck Race is set for its 35th year of running. While the race won’t be until August 26, organizers want to remind people to sponsor ducks.

“We’re going to need a bigger truck, and we’re going to need more people to buy ducks,” said Carol Merna, CEO of the center.

The center has a goal of 35,000 ducks, which would be the most ducks in the race’s history. While there are several different packages for people to purchase, it is $5 to sponsor one duck. All proceeds go towards the center. The first 15 ducks to cross the finish line will win prizes for their sponsors.

“It’s all for supporting people that come to the center for help, survivors looking for that pathway to peace, but it’s also to perhaps win $10,000, which is the grand prize for that first duck that crosses the finish line,” Merna said.

If interested in sponsoring a duck, you can click the link here.