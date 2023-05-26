PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A viral social media post from a Peoria social services organization is bringing attention to the realities of domestic abuse.

More than 7 million people viewed a Center for Prevention of Abuse Facebook image post of Tina Turner. It’s captioned with her story about leaving a 16-year abusive relationship with her husband.

“She was a very passionate survivor. She was a rock icon and entertainment legend. She had a very storied history that obviously resonated with many, many people as a survivor of domestic violence,” said Carol Merna, CEO of Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria.

Since the post went viral, Merna said their Facebook page has received 3,000 new followers and more importantly – new people seeking their services.

“If you are a survivor of interpersonal violence, we’re here for you and we believe you. Her story is one of extreme violence, she was abused for over 16 years and found the power to escape that abuse. Everyone has that power. We want everyone to know they have choices,” she said.

One in three women and one in five men will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, according to Merna.

“It affects celebrities, it affects people on the street. It’s your neighbors, it’s your friends, it’s your colleagues… So when we encourage a conversation through a social media post, with 7 million people, something’s right about that,” said Merna.

To learn more about CFPA and the services offered, click here.