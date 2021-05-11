Center for Prevention of Abuse host free community night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse held a free community night Tuesday, ahead of their Light 2021 Virtual Conference on Human Trafficking.

The community night offered a human trafficking 101 class to help people spot the warning signs of human trafficking.

The Community night was hosted by the CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse Carol Merna and Human trafficking training specialist Matthew Fuller.

“Trafficking is an incredibly complex issue, there are layers upon layers to this crime, and the way that it impacts victims, community, and industry,” Fuller said.

Fuller said that in 2019, there were 300 human trafficking cases reported in Illinois, with victims reported from age 12 to 62. Illinois ranked the state with the ninth most reported Human trafficking cases in the U.S.

Fuller said that there are several risk factors that make someone more vulnerable to trafficking, including poverty, substance abuse, language barriers, and housing insecurity.

The community night was the public event ahead of The Center for Prevention of Abuse’s Light 2021: A virtual Conference on Human Trafficking. The conference will share best practices, preventative efforts, and strategies to help prevent, combat, and respond to the human trafficking crisis May 12-13.

More information about human trafficking is available on The Center for Prevention of Abuse’s website.

Anyone who would like to donate can donate to The Center for Prevention of Abuse can by texting PEACE21 to 44-321 or donate online.