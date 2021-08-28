Center for Prevention of Abuse hosts 33rd Duck Race; see the winners

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 30,000 rubber ducks raced down a 750-foot water slide Saturday afternoon for the 33rd annual Duck Race hosted by the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

Ducks cost $5 each and gave people a chance to win thousands in prizes. This year, ducks sold out on Thursday. All of the money raised supports free programs and services at the Center, to help people live free from violence and abuse.

CEO Carol Merna said the community is supportive of the Center and its mission every year.

“All 33 years we’ve raised almost three million dollars, all to supply towards caring for survivors of abuse,” said Merna. “Everyone that we care for at the Center for Prevention of Abuse receives top-notch care and the duck race is a wonderful way to support the cause.”

The first 15 ducks to cross the finish line won prizes. The full list of winners is here:

Grand Prize $10,000 sponsored in part by Uftring Auto Group – Jeanne Hurst – Toulon, Ill.

$5,000 – Jill Thomas – Washington, Ill.

$2,500 sponsored by Bob Lindsay Honda and Bob Lindsay Acura – Marie Berner – Oak Forest, Ill.

Travel Package (Away luggage + $500 VISA gift card) – Angel Olson – Elkhart, Ill.

Breville Espresso Machine sponsored by Paul Davis Restoration – Sally Wills – Glasford, Ill.

55” Samsung TV and Wall Mount sponsored by Associated Bank – Norma J Just – Peoria, Ill.

Backyard Nights Package (Fire pit, roasting sticks, and lawn chairs) – Judy Sharp – Chillicothe, Ill.

SMEG Blender and Toaster Package – Donald Whitesell – Peoria, Ariz.

DIYers Package (Tool set and $250 Lowe’s Gift Card) – Damian Monti – Peoria, Ill.

Ninja Foodi and Grocery Gift Card (Indoor grill and $50 gift card) sponsored by Kreigsman Warehouses – Judy Beck – Peoria, Ill.

Night Out in Peoria Package (Gift cards to CRAFTED DIY Studio & Bar and BLACK BAND Distillery) sponsored by Ray Dennison Chevrolet – Roger Heitzman – Mapleton, Ill.

Coffee Tour of Central Illinois (Gift cards to Zion Coffee Co, CxT Roasting Company, Eli’s Coffee Shop, Faire Coffee, thirty-thirty Coffee Co.) – Kelly Johnston – Arlington, Va.

Glamping Night for Two (Glamping at Sankoty Lakes in Spring Bay lll.)– Greg Andrews – Dunlap, Ill.

$100 Jeffrey Alans Gift Card – Terry Randolph – Bartonville, Ill.

Lawn Care Package (Leaf blower, weed trimmer, and yard cart) – Cecilia Ward – Normal, Ill.

Winners can call the Center at 309-691-0551 to claim their prize.