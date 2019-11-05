Center for Prevention of Abuse joins CASA to bring more resources to underserved communities

PEORIA, Ill. — Two organizations dedicated to helping people facing hardships are coming together to improve services for those in an underserved community.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse and Court Appointed Special Advocates want to make sure no kids fall between the cracks. They’re combining resources to reach more people caught in a tough spot.

“The fact that they are providing legal advocacy and can make referrals to us for children that we wouldn’t perhaps see otherwise, and then we can do the same with them, it’s a great marriage,” said Pamela Perrilles, executive director of 10th judicial district of CASA.

It’s for better but not for worse. The Center for Prevention of Abuse is joining forces with CASA.

“The Center for Prevention of Abuse and CASA have very common goals when it comes to caring for children,” said Carol Merna, CEO of Center For Prevention of Abuse.

CEO of the center, Carol Merna, says the goal is to get more resources to those going through mental or physical trauma.

The executive director of CASA, Pamela Perrilles, says the partnership will serve an underserved area.

“They would be providing therapeutic resources for families, children and adults, and there is a limited amount of resources available in that community,” said Pamela Perrilles.

Merna says her staff of ten trained therapists are there to help.

“Perhaps they were abused, perhaps they have experienced violence in the community, a shooting in the neighborhood, seen a fight,” said Merna.

“They are gonna help train our staff and volunteers to be more educated about the issues, with domestic violence, with sexual assault,” said Perrilles.

Services are free and easy to access for both organizations, and they are always looking for volunteers to continue the mission.