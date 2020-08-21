Center for Prevention of Abuse offers domestic violence training for beauty industry workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) is offering domestic violence training for beauty industry workers.

A 2019 mandate requires cosmetologists, nail techs, hair braiders, and estheticians to take a one hour, one-time continuing education course. Last year, the center trained more than 350 workers, and this year, training will continue virtually.

CPA CEO Carol Merna said beauty industry employees often build bonds and relationships with their clients.

Related Content Illinois state law mandates beauty industry to take domestic abuse training

“They’re able to feel someone’s scalp, perhaps see things that are on the neck, and raise some suspicions int heir mind that maybe somebody might need some help,” said Merna. “They’re not mandated reporters, but we want to make sure that they have all the tools that they need to be able to assist someone if they reach out.”

She said this training could connect people in need to resources that can help.

“To be able to have that first step towards a conversation is really important and to be ready for that, to be sympathetic, to understand that you can give information where these folks can get some help,” said Merna.

Classes start in September and registration costs $20.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected