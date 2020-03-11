Center for Prevention of Abuse postpones human trafficking conference amid COVID-19 spread

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is postponing an upcoming human trafficking conference to a currently unscheduled future date amid the continuing spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

The CFPA announced Wednesday its “Light 2020: A Multistate Educational Conference on Human Trafficking” on April 1-2, 2020 at Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino was postponed due to conference participants from around the country initially scheduled to attend. The free community night scheduled for March 31 is also postponed.

The two-day conference was set to bring experts, service providers, educators, and stakeholders together to shine a light on human trafficking in the United States and share best practices, innovative campaigns and technology, preventative efforts and measures, and survivor care and strategies to help prevent, combat, and respond to the human trafficking crisis.

“The Center for Prevention of Abuse has been paying close attention to COVID-19 and due to travel restrictions around the country affecting many of our participants, including keynote speakers, session leaders, and conference attendees, we are confident in our decision to postpone Light 2020 and the free community we were planning to offer,” said Carol Merna, Chief Executive Officer. “We take the health and safety of all of our conference participants very seriously and look forward to hosting this important educational conference on human trafficking in the future.”

CPFA will reimburse all conference attendees for their registration fees. For more information, visit www.light2020conference.com.