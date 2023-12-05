PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As part of the Sewa Diwali initiative, local Hindu temples donated 1,600 pounds of food as well as other items to the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

The center and the local Hindu community have been doing this event since 2011, when it was started by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Peoria chapter. It is a non-profit cultural organization for Hindus living outside of India.

Center for Prevention of Abuse CEO Carol Merna said it’s an event she looks forward to every year.

“We want to be able to sustain those relationships, and it’s been very easy with the Hindu community because they support our mission day in and day out,” she said.

The Sewa Diwali initiative combines several dharmic communities in giving back. The mission statement is “service to humanity is service to divinity”.

For Mugdha Pattekar, who is one of the event coordinators, the center made for an easy organization to donate to.

“I think the women here are very brave, courageous women who are standing up for themselves and, as a community, we want to bow to them as the female divinity,” she said.

Merna also commented on the center’s usage during the holiday season. She says while abuse risk factors are more prevalent during this season, the center doesn’t usually see a massive increase in their services.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights which symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.