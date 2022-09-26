PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State funding is going to Peoria’s Center for Prevention of Abuse for violence prevention efforts.

In a release, 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth said the agency is receiving $200,000 in this year’s state budget.

“We know that when women are in crisis, they are most in danger when they try to leave their abuser,” Gordon-Booth said. “When we invest in critically-needed organizations like the CFPA, we’re investing in the wellbeing and safety of women and families in our community. By effectively getting help to those in crisis, we’re improving their outlook in both the short and long term. This is not something that’s easily done, we depend on and must support expertly trained professionals to provide this necessary care.”

The funding will be used for the Center’s prevention education and family violence intervention programs.

The family violence intervention program is designed to treat people convicted of abuse through a 26-week course. Carol Merna, CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse said 65 to 70 percent of people who graduate from the program aren’t re-sentenced.

The prevention education program teaches Tri-County students about topics including empathy, body safety, and healthy relationships. 38,000 students are served through the program each year.

Merna said historically both programs are underfunded.

“Our goal is always to help break the cycle of violence and being able to receive these funds to ensure these programs continue and we’re able to provide outstanding services makes a world of difference,” Merna said.

Those in need of help can connect with the agency at www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org, or by calling the crisis hotline at 1-800-559-7233. Those in immediate danger should call 911.