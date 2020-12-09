Center for Prevention of Abuse selling bracelets, supporting human trafficking survivors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse is partnering with Bremer Jewelry in Peoria to bring you what they are calling the perfect holiday gift.

The jewelry shop selected CPA for its M-Bracelet Campaign.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Right now, the center is selling blue bracelets to support its Human Trafficking Services Department and survivors who are seeking a peaceful life in Central Illinois.

Camille Yameen, the director of marketing and communications at the Center for Prevention of Abuse, said the bracelets have blue stones and a silver charm with a speech bubble on it. It’s a symbol for starting a conversation.

“We’re really excited to offer a token for supporters which are the bracelets that they can wear proudly now and all of January to start the conversation with people in their life and to support the work that we’re doing here in Peoria,” Yameen said.

The bracelets are $40 excluding shipping costs.

$20 from each purchase will go to the Human Trafficking Services Department.

