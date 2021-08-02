Center for Prevention of Abuse to continue providing violence prevention programming for students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new school year is right around the corner, and Peoria’s Center for Prevention of Abuse said it’ll continue to provide programming aimed at reducing violence.

Pre-K through 12th-grade programming from the Center includes prevention of sexual abuse, bullying, teen dating violence, and human trafficking.

Director of prevention education, Laura Kowalske, said this year in-person and virtual methods will be available.

Last school year, Kowalske says 31,000 students were reached through the Center’s programming.

“We are committed to our mission which is to create a safe and peaceful community, and one of the ways to do that is to make sure individuals know how to prevent abuse before it even starts. So a good way to do that is teach young people,” Kowalske said.

She also said virtual programs are more challenging to deliver, but students have been receptive to the method.

If schools are interested in anti-violence programming, you are encouraged to contact the Center for Prevention of Abuse.