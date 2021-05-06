Center for Prevention of Abuse to host virtual conference on human trafficking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Center for Prevention of Abuse is bringing attention to the issue of human trafficking.

May 12 and 13, the organization is hosting Light 2021: A Virtual Conference on Human Trafficking. Early bird registration is $149.

There will also be a free virtual community night on Tuesday, May 11, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about legislative efforts, local resources that are available, and much more.

“We want as many as we can so that we can share our message and help people understand that they have a role in making sure that we have a safe and peaceful community,” said Carol Merna, CEO of Center for Prevention of Abuse.

Speakers at the event will include Cyntoia Brown-Long, Hanni Stoklosa, Jean Bruggeman, and Lockey Maisonneuve.