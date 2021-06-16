Center for Prevention of Abuse win Impact Central Illinois 2021 grant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse(CFPA) announced it was awarded a grant worth more than $100,000 Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the CFPA, the center was one of two organizations that were awarded the Impact Central Illinois 2021 grant.
The CFPA stated that it plans to use the $102,500 grant to fund renovations to their emergency shelter kitchen and bathrooms to make them more accessible to those with disabilities.
According to the Facebook post, more than a fifth of the CFPA clients reported having a physical disability or impairment, not including those who have a physical limitation or injury due to violence, abuse, or assault.
We are committed to achieving a client-centered approach to supporting survivors, ensuring accessibility, equity, and an inclusive healing environment.Center for Prevention of Abuse
The CFPA also stated that it is honored to call Impact Central Illinois a partner and that it is eager to begin its renovations.
More information on the CFPA is available on its website.