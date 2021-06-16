Center for Prevention of Abuse win Impact Central Illinois 2021 grant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse(CFPA) announced it was awarded a grant worth more than $100,000 Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the CFPA, the center was one of two organizations that were awarded the Impact Central Illinois 2021 grant.

The CFPA stated that it plans to use the $102,500 grant to fund renovations to their emergency shelter kitchen and bathrooms to make them more accessible to those with disabilities.

According to the Facebook post, more than a fifth of the CFPA clients reported having a physical disability or impairment, not including those who have a physical limitation or injury due to violence, abuse, or assault.

We are committed to achieving a client-centered approach to supporting survivors, ensuring accessibility, equity, and an inclusive healing environment. Center for Prevention of Abuse

The CFPA also stated that it is honored to call Impact Central Illinois a partner and that it is eager to begin its renovations.

More information on the CFPA is available on its website.