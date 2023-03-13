BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, Central Catholic High School held a pep rally for its Boys’ Basketball Team placing second at the IHSA 2A State Championship. Principal Chris McGraw said reaching such a milestone was a community effort.

“It’s more than just the young men. It’s the cheer team. It’s you the students that made the trips, that showed up. It’s the families, it’s the faculty, it’s the staff. It’s the alumni, the community members. Those that are here. Those on social media that followed us along through the journey. That’s awesome,” he said.

The Saints fell short to the DePaul College Prep Rams on Saturday 65-41.

Some players feel like they let Head Coach Jason Welch down.

“I know how much he wanted it. And how much we wanted it. Just to see him, he was really upset and we were too. Just to be that close and fall a little bit short, it hurts,” said Junior Cole Certa.

However, Welch said he is so proud of his team.

“There’s no way they disappointed me. They did a great job. And at the end of the day you win and you learn. Hopefully they have a memory that last a life time. There’s no way they disappointed me. I couldn’t be more proud of those guys,” said Welch.

Certa is looking forward to bringing home the state championship next year.

“Hopefully we can figure out what we did wrong and get that state championship,” he said.