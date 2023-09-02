CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend to celebrate Labor Day in Central Illinois? Look no further! We have listed events from all over the area that you and your family can attend this weekend.

IVY Club Cardboard Boat Race – Peoria Heights – Sept. 3 at 12 p.m.

The IVY Club Cardboard Boat Race is a race held to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be music, food, drinks, and fun. The public is welcome to attend the free event.

Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival – Mackinaw – Sept. 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual Grape Stomp will feature all-day wine flights and live music. There will be a Lucy Look-a-Like contest, grape stomping, and food concessions. Admission is $5 per person with children 12 and under free.

Bridge to Bridge Run – Peoria – Sept. 4 at 7 a.m.

Since beginning in 2012, the Bridge to Bridge four-mile race has become one of the biggest running events in the Peoria area. Due to road closures, the 2023 race will be through Springdale Cemetary across three bridges that utilize the Rock Island Greenway for the first time. The race will start at the bottom of Statue Island, Woodruff High School at Glen Oak Park. There will be swag, food, and drinks available after the race at the top of the hill at the Pavilion.

Delavan Fall Festival 5k Race – Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

The 45th annual Fall Festival 5k race will commence at Delavan Lake Park at 8 a.m. There will be post-race refreshments and pizza.

Peoria Labor Day Parade and Picnic – Sept 4. at 10 a.m.

The annual Labor Day Parade and Picnic will take place in downtown Peoria. The parade will begin at the corner of Monroe and Fulton and will end at the RiverFront. Afterwards, there will be a picnic at Festival Park on the RiverFront until 2 p.m.

Bloomington Labor Day Parade – Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

The parade will march from Front Street to Miller Park. The parade will feature unions, heavy construction equipment, local high school bands, community organizations, elected officials, and the ISU “Big Red Marching Machine.”

Galesburg Labor Day Parade – Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

The longest-running Labor Day parade in the nation is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday and it begins at Treat Street downtown.

Heritage Farmer’s Market – Pekin – Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Farmer’s Market will be open for Labor Day at 20235 Illinois State Route 9 in Pekin.

Labor Day Pops Concert – Decatur – Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

The annual Labor Day Pops Concert will take place at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. There will be stops at the movies, theater stage, and a tribute to America’s Armed Forces.

Threshermen’s Reunion – Pontiac – Aug. 31-Sept. 4

The 75th annual Central States Threshermen’s Reunion will be held throughout Labor Day weekend. The second oldest steam show in the U.S. attracts thousands of people annually. Experience rock crushing, threshing, sheep shearing, tractor pulling, and live music.

Freakend – PAMBA MTB Festival – East Peoria – Sept. 1-4

Freakend, held at Farmdale Reservoir in East Peoria, is a weekend-long camping event to celebrate Labor Day hosted by the Peoria Area Mountain Bike Association. There are activities held each day to celebrate the weekend and holiday such as games, group rides, poker runs, and scavenger hunts.

Delavan Labor Day Antique Tractor Pull – Sept. 3&4

The Antique Tractor Pull will take place at Delavan Lake Park. There will be trucks and tractors featured Sunday at 11 a.m. and local antiques featured Monday at 10:30 a.m. There will be activities near the pulling track such as the Delavan Fall Festival and Car Show.