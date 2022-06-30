CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday.

PEORIA COUNTY:

The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000 : The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.

: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here. The West Peoria 50th Annual 4th of July Parade: The City of West Peoria will hold its 50th annual 4th of July Parade at 10 a.m. rain or shine. The parade is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

MCLEAN COUNTY:

4th Annual Red White and Blue Two-Person Golf Tournament: The two-person golf tournament will be held at The Den at Fox Creek at 8 a.m. The golf tournament will play six holes, each with its own unique format. It will cost $65 a person, which will cover golf, the cart, range balls, lunch, tee gift, and the course event. Space is limited to 48 teams.

The two-person golf tournament will be held at The Den at Fox Creek at 8 a.m. The golf tournament will play six holes, each with its own unique format. It will cost $65 a person, which will cover golf, the cart, range balls, lunch, tee gift, and the course event. Space is limited to 48 teams. Miller Park 4th of July Classic Car Cruise Celebration and Fireworks: the free event will be held at Miller Park, located at 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The community is encouraged to visit Miller Park to view antique, classic, race and new cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk.

TAZEWELL COUNTY:

Red White and Boom: The UnityPoint Health Red White and BOOM Brought Home by Adam Merrick Real Estate on the Peoria and East Peoria riverfront will start with the 182nd airlift wing of the Illinois Air National Guard out of Peoria performing a flyover at 9:10 p.m. This will be followed by a tribute to first responders. The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m.

This is not a complete list, and more events will be added as we learn about them. Some events could be subject to change due to the weather.