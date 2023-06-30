PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Central Illinois is pulling out all the stops for the upcoming Fourth of July festivities. Below is a list of locations where there are fun things to do to celebrate.

Normal IL (Fairview Park)- 5:30 p.m.– Family-friendly activities include inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, and food vendors. Kyle Yap concert 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Jack Dupp concert 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Peoria IL (Liberty Park)- 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.– S.C.C. Live at Peoria’s Red, White, and Boom! w/104.9 The Wolf

Decatur IL (Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater)- 6 p.m.– Live music from Central Illinois’ own Off the Wall and fireworks to follow over Lake Decatur at dusk.

West Peoria, IL (Sterlin and Rohmann Avenues)- 10 a.m.– 51st Annual 4th of July Parade 10 a.m. – rain or shine. It is famous for being the longest-running Parade in Central Illinois.

