BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) in Bloomington has received another perfect inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A CIRA news release states that this is the 9th perfect record since 2010.

“Attaining a perfect score from the FAA is an extraordinary accomplishment for any airport. To record 9 perfect scores over the last 13 years, including a perfect score in 2023, is a testament to the outstanding airport staff at CIRA and bears witness to the organization’s commitment to the highest levels of safety and service,” said Alan Sender, Chair of the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority.

He continued, “The BNAA Board of Commissioners is grateful to our dedicated staff for operating and maintaining the airport at the highest standards every day and having earned this level of recognition from the FAA. ”

The inspection was completed in early November by an FAA inspector through the Great Lakes Regions of the FAA. It includes a physical check of the airfield facilities in addition to a detailed review of documents and procedures.

CIRA offers commercial air service on American, Allegiant, Delta, and Frontier, and air cargo service on FedEx Express