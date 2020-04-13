Central Illinois airports take a hit with flight numbers dropping

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Local airports recently released flight numbers surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the Peoria International Airport recorded 36,000 passengers. That’s down from about 53,000 people set back in February. Airport Director Gene Olson says March is usually busier than February.

Olson says despite lower numbers, employee’s still have job security.

“In terms of layoffs and furloughs, we are not planning any of those. We operate the parking lot shuttles and most of my shuttle drivers are in the high risk category, so we sent them home quite awhile ago, couple of weeks ago, but we are continuing their pay,” said Olson.

Olson also says with lower turnout at the airport, he doesn’t encourage people to hop on a plane just yet.

“I’m not really sure we are doing anything to get people to travel right now. I’m not sure that it’s the right thing to do. You know, I think people should be following the stay at home order. A lot of places that if you’re going to travel, you’re going to fly right into a 14-day quarantine,” said Olson.

The Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington is being affected as well. Flights to Chicago and Atlanta are being reduced in number.