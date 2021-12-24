Central Illinois airports will receive millions in funding

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Airports across Illinois will receive some extra funding thanks to the Infrastructure Law passed in November.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced that more than $9 million will be distributed to airports in the 17th district, including several in central Illinois. The General Wayne A. Downing-Peoria International Airport will get $2,828,384, the Mount Hawley Auxiliary Airport and the Pekin Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

“I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law to bring jobs and federal dollars to Northwest and Central Illinois. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that more than $9.6 million in infrastructure funding will be coming to airports big and small across our region. These investments will help improve safety and efficiency at our local airports – all while supporting good-paying jobs in our communities. I look forward to seeing these funds put folks to work improving our airports.” Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, (D-IL)

Earlier in December, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more than $33 million in funding will go to Illinois Airports for the Rebuild Illinois initiative.