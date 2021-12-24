Central Illinois airports will receive millions in funding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Peoria International Airport_8040179522672870186

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Airports across Illinois will receive some extra funding thanks to the Infrastructure Law passed in November.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced that more than $9 million will be distributed to airports in the 17th district, including several in central Illinois. The General Wayne A. Downing-Peoria International Airport will get $2,828,384, the Mount Hawley Auxiliary Airport and the Pekin Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

“I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law to bring jobs and federal dollars to Northwest and Central Illinois. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that more than $9.6 million in infrastructure funding will be coming to airports big and small across our region. These investments will help improve safety and efficiency at our local airports – all while supporting good-paying jobs in our communities. I look forward to seeing these funds put folks to work improving our airports.” 

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, (D-IL)

Earlier in December, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more than $33 million in funding will go to Illinois Airports for the Rebuild Illinois initiative.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News