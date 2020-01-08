Central Illinois Auto Show moves from April to January

PEORIA, Ill. — The Central Illinois Auto Show returns to the Peoria Civic Center for the 31st year starting January 10.

The show is normally held in April, but this year organizers decided to move it to January.

“It kicks off the selling season or the new models, so now here we are January 2020, we’ve got the whole calendar in front of us. We’ve got new cars being introduced,” said Joe Knapp, the president of the Peoria New Car Dealers Association.

Knappa also says more people should be able to experience the annual show this weekend. During April, the show usually competes with Easter and spring weather.

The date change means more cars will be at the show, including newer models, pre-production models, and a 2020 Corvette.

“Americans by nature are always infatuated with cars, so it’s always fun to come out and look at the cars. Some cars you can’t help but look at and have a smile on your face,” said Knapp.

There will be hundreds of cars on display at the show which starts Friday, January 10, at noon.

“To come to an event like this, it’s a non-selling event, which means you’re going to be able to walk around the entire exhibit and there’s going to be manufacturers with their product specialists there and a lot of the dealers supply their salesmen there,” said Knapp.

Tickets for the auto show are $5 for adults ages 16 and up. Kids get in free with a paid adult.