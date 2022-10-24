PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Monday afternoon, Central Illinois barbers learned how to spot signs of mental health issues in their clients.

James Bryson teaches the mental health class with the Annie Malone health Initiative. His class includes learning about signs of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, eating disorders, and more.

Barber Jorell Glass has been cutting hair for more than 15 years, he showed up eager to learn how he can help his clients and his community.

“Let’s say if a client says, “I haven’t slept in two days” or “I haven’t been able to eat”, you’re able to kind of pry a little bit and understand, these are red flags and what’s really going on there is something deeper, underlying issues,” said Glass.

While barbers are not mandated reporters like teachers or therapists, they’re encouraged to relay concerning behaviors to clients’ loved ones.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health concern, you can call the “988” suicide and crisis lifeline.