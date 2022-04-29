PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new local caped crusader ready to save the day.

To be a superhero, you don’t always need to wear tights, a mask, or a cape. Sometimes you just need a strong message and a passion for helping others.

John Bisanz, now known as the Central Illinois Batman, is doing just that.

“John Bisanz, Central Illinois Batman, that’s me!” Bisanz said.

Making a change one smile at a time. Looking to partner with Make-A-Wish and the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, John Bisanz is fixing up a classic car.

“Behind me, is a 1966 exact replica of the Batmobile,” Bisanz said. “It’ll look exactly like it did in the TV show in the 60s. It’ll have the black, red stripes, and bat logo on the door.”

It’s not done yet, though. It has to go through quite the extensive process.

“By the end of May or so, it should be painted. We’ll get it back to my shop and get it assembled,” Bisanz said. “Some tweaking here and there.”

Then it’s off to Indiana to see Mark Raycop at Fiberglass Freaks. Mark is the Lucius Fox in this story.

“Mark is the only licensed DC Comics guy to build these cars,” John said. “July-ish, August, it should be done and on the road. People will get tired of seeing it on the road because it’ll be out there a lot.”

If you’d like to get in on all the superhero action, you can find John on Facebook at Central Illinois Batman.

Courtesy: Central Illinois Batman Facebook page

John Bisanz says it will look like the above photo once it’s done.