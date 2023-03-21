EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An actor born in East Peoria will be making an appearance on the big screen this fall.

Zach Scheerer will play Stu in the upcoming Lionsgate Productions movie, “The ReEducation of Molly Singer.” He will be acting alongside Jaime Pressly, Ty Simpkins, Britt Robertson, Cierra Ramirez, Holland Rhoden, and Wendie Malick.

He said he moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to pursue acting and has acting credits in several big shows, including Lucifer and Grey’s Anatomy.

Scheerer grew up in East Peoria and graduated from East Peoria Community High School and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

He stated that this performance is the highlight of his carer so far, and hopes his story can help inspire others.

“I just want everyone to know that if a kid like me who grew up in the middle of corn fields can come out here and reach success at this level in an industry where we are told it’s an impossible pipe dream, Anything is possible,” Scheerer stated. “If you just put in the work, take action and never give up.”

“The ReEducation of Molly Singer” was directed by Andy Paulmer and written by Todd Friedman and Kevin Haskin.