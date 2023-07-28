PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The high temperatures are temporarily closing businesses and canceling events around Central Illinois.

According to a Facebook update, Lou’s Drive-in Closed at 2 p.m. Thursday, and remained closed on Friday to keep their employees safe from the heat. They are expected to reopen at their regular hour on Saturday.

The Summer Safe Zone event that was scheduled to take place at Manual High School Friday was canceled due to the heat, according to Peoria police. It is expected to be rescheduled when the weather improves.

The East Peoria Farmers Market was canceled due to the hot conditions after consulting with vendors, according to a City of East Peoria press release. The market will resume in the Levee District on Aug. 4.

According to Normal police, the Ice Pop with a Cop event that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.