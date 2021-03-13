Central Illinois cheerleaders compete in virtual state championship

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Illinois cheerleaders competed virtually on Saturday in the IHSA State Championship.

Each team submitted videos of their routines which were streamed online. Although teams couldn’t compete in person, some cheerleaders say their team’s dedication and hard work didn’t fall short.

“Making it to state finals is a big deal any year, but especially this year,” said Washington Community High School Senior Ellie Andres. “I’m really proud of everyone.”

Andres says this is her fourth year competing in state finals. Anders says teams had just weeks to prepare for the competition and safety guidelines eliminated stunting, leaving teams to create a visually striking performance through just their choreography.

“It was definitely stressful because we do usually have those four months to prepare, but there also wasn’t the stunting aspect, which is what we spend a lot of our preparation time on,” said Andres.

Farmington High School Senior Alexis Petersen says more time on choreographing helped her team improve skills.

“We had to like, push ten times harder to get our jumps better, our motions better to be on top,” said Petersen.

Peteresen says the team has gone to state four years in a row, and despite changes, the team was motivated to be just as good as previous years.

“Even myself, I didn’t think I could do it, I was stressed out. It was so much fun and I was so proud of myself to be like, yeah, we get to go to state again,” said Petersen.

Washington Cheerleader Abbie Gorman says her team made the best of the situation and accomplished their goal.

“It’s definitley been hard to keep motivated this year just in general and we’ve all stayed very positive and optimistic as to what this season could bring,” said Gorman.

Petersen says it was rewarding to work together as a team.

“The team bond we have is still as strong and that’s the most important thing to me, and so it’s definitely been different, but I’m having just as much fun as I usually do,” said Petersen.

Farmington won 10th place in the small division, while Washington placed 18th in the medium division.