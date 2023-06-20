PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A list of the Top 100 places to live in America has been released and Illinois claims many of the top spots.

Livability.com is a website that quantifies the best places to live using research based on relocation trends, economic variables, and quality of life factors. Central Illinois is heavily represented as both Peoria and Bloomington have made the cut.

“There’s no one size fits all when it comes to finding the right place to live, and we want our ranking to help you find your best place,” says Amanda Ellis, Livability.com Editor-in-Chief. “That’s why this year’s list is not a ranking telling you the No. 1 to No. 100 best places to live in America. Instead, we’re leaving it up to each individual to filter and rank the categories that mean the most to them for a personalized top 100 ranking of the best places to live.”

Peoria was praised for its affordable housing, recreation, and economy.

The median price for a home in Peoria is around $135,000. In addition, the city is also known for its museums, the zoo, and one of the oldest orchestras in the country.

Caterpillar Inc. calls Peoria home, and the city has retained its reputation of being a manufacturing hub.

Bloomington was praised for its schooling options, being close to four colleges. The median housing prices in Bloomington hover around $186,000 and was also celebrated for its recreation.

Bloomington hosts more than 60 parks, a farmer’s market, and an easily accessible Lake Bloomington.

More information about Livability’s methodology can be found here.