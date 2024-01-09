WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Three students at Central Intermediate School were honored by the Washington Mayor and City Council for placing in a nationwide coding competition.

Olivia Mercer, Olivia Bahnick, and Mackenzie Sondag are Olives and Macaroni, a coding team that placed 3rd for Community Favorite and 1st for Technical Merit in the Youth Coding League.

The Youth Coding League is a learning program that introduces 5th-8th graders to coding and computer science.

Students worked in groups to complete coding tasks before the postseason, where teams had family and community members vote to advance.

Anyone interested in seeing their project can view it here.