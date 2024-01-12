MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County is not expecting more than a couple of inches of snow. However, the expected cold wind is still considered life-threatening.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency Facebook stated that sustained winds between 40-50 mph are expected through Friday night into Saturday morning.

They’ve released a list of symptoms associated with cold weather.

Additionally, the cold temps will freeze moisture on surfaces and de-icing materials lose effectiveness as the temperatures decrease. Cold weather injuries can occur quickly especially with the sub-zero windchill temps that we are expecting overnight for the next several days. McLean County Emergency Management Agency

Peoria is expecting wet and heavy snow in the area. The City of Peoria Illinois – Government Facebook is encouraging residents to “Shovel Smart”.

This includes frequent breaks, and dressing warmly. Heavy, wet snow has the nickname “Heart attack” snow because it is easy to overexert yourself when shoveling.