Central Illinois colleges plan for fall semester

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As colleges in Central Illinois start to plan for the fall semester, they are having to figure out how to handle in-person classes.

Illinois State University (ISU) decided that holding in-person classes was the best plan of action.

Aondover Tarhule, vice president for academic affairs and provost, said, “Our goal is to be as in-person as possible, to try as much as possible to be as close to the 2019 fall semester.”

Illinois Wesleyan University also intends to resume all in-person classes this upcoming fall. They also plan on returning to their standard double occupancy housing model, with exceptions for those with medical accommodations.

Heartland Community College (HCC) hopes to do the same and will continue to offer online courses for those who prefer that type of learning.

In a statement from HCC, officials said they will implement extra sanitation procedures and physical barriers when appropriate in order to provide a safe learning environment.

Bradley University will be holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for the fall semester.

While none of the schools require vaccination to attend classes, ISU officials hope a majority of the student population gets vaccinated.

“We expect students to be vaccinated and those students who are not vaccinated will be required to continue to take tests, to test for COVID while they are on campus,” said Tarhule.

This story will be updated as more information is available.