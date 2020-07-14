Central Illinois corn and soybeans growing and thriving

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — For many farmers in Central Illinois, heavy spring rain in 2019 made for a challenging planting season.

This year, however, is proving to be much different.

The latest crop progress report shows most major crops are successfully growing. About 60 percent of both corn and soybeans are in good or excellent condition as of this week.

About 40 percent of soybeans are now in the blooming stage. That’s compared to only nine percent at this time last year.

A little more than a quarter of the corn is showing signs of silking.

Here is a link to the latest crop progress report.

https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Illinois/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/

