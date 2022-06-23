PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The USDA drought monitor came out Thursday morning and it’s showing central Illinois eastern counties are abnormally dry.

Due to temperatures reaching the high 90s, central Illinois has entered what’s called a “flash drought”.

Flash droughts occur when abnormally high temperatures increase the rate at which water is transferred from the land to the atmosphere, lowering soil moisture, which is then exacerbated by decreased rainfall.

The Peoria County Farm Bureau manager Patrick Kirchhofer expects to see farmers all across central Illinois will see the effects of the extreme heat.

“It’s hot, ninety-degree weather, and it’s starting to dry out, and you can tell that by the corn, it starts to curl its leaves which is a defense mechanism to protect itself against the heat,” says Kirchhofer

According to the climate predictions center, it’s more likely we see a return to above-average temperatures and near below-average precipitation between June 28 and July 4.