TAZEWELL COUNTY Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois election authorities and the Illinois State Board of Elections are making stops throughout central Illinois discussing election integrity and transparency.

Their first stop Tuesday morning was at the Tazewell County Justice Center. One of their top priorities is getting ahead of the spread of misinformation for the 2024 primary election.

They advise not to believe everything you read on social media regarding elections or polling.

The best way to find out information is to call your local election authorities and speak with an election judge.

Illinois State Board of Elections public information officer Matt Dietrich said they work with social media companies to keep a close eye on posts regarding the elections.

“We can really watch closely anything related to elections, especially on election day that might be something like. ‘Winnebago County voting will stop at 3 p.m. due to a power outage.’ Things like that, that are patently false, but if they get out they could cause, who knows dozens, hundreds of voters to decide not to vote, so we’re watching for stuff like that,” said Dietrich.

He said in the next year you’ll see more TV and radio ads talking about and debunking misinformation and election myths.