PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County hosted the annual Central Illinois Emergency Expo at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. More than 25 agencies were present at Thursday’s event.

“It’s just an event to get families out here and to meet first responders in non-emergency situations,” said Gretchen Pearsall, Peoria County’s Communications Director.

The family-friendly event allows the community to interact with first responders and their equipment.

“If you’re a young child the first time you want to see a firefighter isn’t at that fire in that emergency situation where you’re scared and different things. This is a chance for them to come out. It’s a fun environment,” said Pearsall. “They get to meet them and say ‘Oh, you’re my neighbor down the street,’ or ‘I’ve seen you before,’ or ‘I understand that you’re here to help me.'”

Children had the chance to get splashed with water from various fire departments, get on motorcycles, wear police shields and even sit in the life flight helicopter. The expo helps boost the morale of the community.

“It’s nice to see everybody, especially bringing their equipment in and showing all the kids. It’s really nice to see the support of everybody, all the agencies and the whole community. There’s people from far away, people from near,” said Life Flight nurse Josie Horn.