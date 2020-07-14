Central Illinois entrepreneur opens Chicken Salad Chick in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A Central Illinois entrepreneur adding another business to his growing list of successes to the greater Peoria area.

It’s been seven years since Yonas Hagos began bringing restaurants of various chains to Central Illinois.

Today, a southern inspired cuisine opening in East Peoria for those looking to try something new.

Entrepreneur Yonas Hagos has his sights set on serving his community in a big way.

The man that found his way from Chicago to Central Illinois, opening his first Chicken Salad Chick in East Peoria Tuesday.

“A long story short, they approved me to develop three in this market, Peoria and Bloomington market, and my eye was on the levee district. This area is very vibrant and it’s alive,” said Hagos.

Hagos dined at the casual restaurant, then immediately thought of Central Illinois.

“I was out in Texas doing some training, and me and my multi unit manager went to chicken salad chick, and she gave me that look like we need to bring this to Peoria,” said Hagos.

He’s thrilled to see his idea hatch into a reality.

“I went to bed last night, I had a feeling we were going to open up and do well. But, you never know until you come out and look at the line, and like ok. It’s hard to use words to describe it but I’m excited,” said Hagos.

The manager of the restaurant, Howard Qualls, says he is grateful to work for Hagos.

“Yonas is a really great guy, he owns a lot of things in the area. He’s given me the opportunity to run his first chicken salad chick so I have nothing, he’s been wonderful,” said Qualls.

Qualls says the new eatery located on Washington Street gives the Levee District a fresh look.

“It’s something new out there for people. They are coming in and they are excited, giving people jobs, we are hiring anywhere between 30 and 40 people, giving somebody something to do out there,” said Qualls.

Before Hagos got into serving in the restaurant business, he served his country and received a purple heart after being injured in battle.

“I got both hands, both legs, I’m breathing. I can’t complain, I was honored to serve my country and now I’m doing well,” said Hagos.

All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol.

Prior to Chicken Salad Chick, Hagos has opened seven Dunkin’ Donuts locations, one Arby’s restaurant, and 12 Smoothie King franchises.