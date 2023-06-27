PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple events have been canceled or have been rescheduled after an Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Central Illinois.

According to the alert, active children and adults, especially those with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid outdoor activity.

In response to the alert, the Peoria Park District announced it is canceling Tuesday and Wednesday events due to the poor air quality, this includes the Streets Belong to Me event scheduled for Tuesday night at Trewyn Park.

The Peoria Zoo will also delay its opening until noon on Wednesday.

A full list of changes is available on the Peoria Park Districts’ website.

The Corn Stock Theatre also announced that they will be canceling Tuesday night’s performance of “Calendar Girls.” The theatre is reaching out to patrons to watch another show, receive a refund, or donate the price of the ticket to the theatre.

This story will be updated.