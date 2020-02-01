Central Illinois family to appear in Super Bowl commercial

ONEIDA, Ill. — In a commercial titled “Illinois Runs on Homegrown Corn,” a central Illinois family will be featured in a Super Bowl ad!

The Illinois Farm Bureau posted this story on their website saying Brett and Krista Swanson of Oneida, Illinois will star in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.

The commercial highlights products made from corn, including bioplastics, food packaging, clothing, medicine, and ethanol.

The Farm Bureau’s website says the commercial will air in Peoria, Champaign/Springfield, the Quad Cities, Rockford, and St. Louis.

To follow along on social media, IL Corn has launched the #FieldGoals campaign which can be found using the hashtag on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Visit watchusgrow.org/fieldgoals to learn more.

You can watch the full commercial on Youtube here.