PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — We asked questions, and you gave answers!

According to comments from our Facebook post, these are the best places in the Central Illinois area to get sweet corn:

Jackson’s Produce Bloomington – 2329 Springfield Road (off of Veteran’s Parkway) Hours – Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. & Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Brown’s Fresh Produce Bloomington – At the intersection of Rivian Motorway and Route 9 West, head west. It is the first driveway on the left after the Constitution Trail parking lot.

Meyer’s Produce Stands Locations Manito – Meyer’s Country Gardens Hours – Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Pekin – Staples Morton – Across from Morton Community Bank on Jackson Street Washington -Empty lot by Uftring Car Wash Edwards – 10806 West South Port Road (Red Barn) Hours – Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hodgson’s Produce Kilbourne – 416 North 1st Street

Roth Countryside Produce Morton – 220 Detroit Avenue

Sauder’s Tremont – Springfield Road



We also asked for your favorite ways to prepare sweet corn:

Boiled in sugared water and served with butter, pepper, and salt

Boiled with salt and butter

Steamed in the microwave

Grill it in the husks with charcoal on the grill, pairs well with a T-bone steak

Boil in water, milk, and butter – it makes it creamier

Selling sweet corn helps provide income to many farmers in the area.

According to the 2022 Illinois State agriculture overview, the total value of sweet corn production in Illinois in 2022 was $17,443,000.

Illinois ranked second in the United States for corn production, as it is home to about 11 million acres of corn. Sweet corn only accounts for 2% of the corn grown in the state, according to Illinois Farm Bureau Partners.

Some of those area farmers include Rye Randolph and his son Grayson.

Rye Randolph is a local farmer in Canton, Ill. He has a small half-acre sweet corn patch on his farm, along with several acres of field corn and soybeans

He said he grew up on the farm and helped his father sell the sweet corn in the summers as a young boy, and now his son is doing the same thing.

Randolph said that having his son help sell the corn helps teach him the value of money and that he can also buy extra fun things if he works hard for them.

Randolph said they advertise their sweet corn sales to their friends on Facebook. He recalls that one time they put out a notice to friends that they were going to sell corn starting at 1 p.m. that day, and they proceeded to sell 44 dozen of corn in nine minutes.