Central Illinois first responders come together for group training

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — First responders are always there when we need them, but many may wonder how they do their job so quickly.

Thursday, EMS and fire crews from all over Central Illinois gathered at the Asmark Institute Agricenter in Bloomington to prepare for emergencies no matter the circumstance.

Chemical releases, grain bin rescue, and building collapses were just some of the simulated events crews had to practice responding to.

Leaders say events like these rarely happen but because these crews are going to be working together it’s nice to get everyone on the same page.

“We train individually obviously, but getting together as a group and having communications and making sure we’re all on the same page is huge for these guys. Knowing that if we do have something like this that we’ve all worked together before, we have some sort of familiarity with it and we could work together on something like this in real life,” said Normal Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, Matt Swaney.

Swaney says getting all these groups together as if it was a real incident is very beneficial to everyone.