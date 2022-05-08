WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Flea Market is hosting a series of events in its first year for people to shop and give back to the community.

“For every event, half of our money goes to charities. Today’s event is for Pekin’s TAPS Animal Shelter,” said the owner of the flea market, Scott Walden.

Walden said the flea market, located at the Peoria Speedway, is a step to economic recovery from COVID-19.

“We just really try to give back to the community in any way we can here, whether that be for charity or our vendors here making money or even our customers getting some deals,” said Walden.

He said he also wants to give a family-friendly outdoor experience to customers.

“We have vendors that ranged from antiques, clothes, pretty much whatever you can think of under the sun here,” said Walden.

He said they do it every second Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Their next event will be on June 12th and half of the proceeds will go to the Porch Pantry.