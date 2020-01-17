Central Illinois gearing up for more winter weather with collision alerts, snow bans

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois officials are preparing for winter weather that includes 1-3 inches of snow, strong winds, and some ice accumulation.

Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, Marshall, Fulton, Woodford, Stark, and Knox counties are affected.

Peoria County is under a traffic collision alert.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic collision alert for the county Friday afternoon. Citizens that are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is injured, are encouraged to exchange information and report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 301 N Maxwell Road, as soon as reasonably possible, but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.

The City of Peoria is also under a traffic collision alert; Drivers are required to report the accident in person to the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams Street, within 36 hours after the end of the alert. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the PPD.

Additionally, the Village of Bartonville has activated its emergency “No Parking” ordinance to allow for snow removal.

It was issued at noon and will go into effect at 5 p.m. All vehicles must be removed from the roadway and all streets throughout Bartonville are included.

The ban will be effective for 48 hours unless otherwise stated.

Meanwhile in Tazewell County, the Pekin Police Department shared a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday. Pekin law enforcement is encouraging motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling.

The City of East Peoria is also under a traffic collision alert. Motorists involved in any non-injury accidents are required to report the accident to the East Peoria Police Department within 36 hours after the collision alert is lifted.

This story will be updated.