EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Battle Cross Crusaders group honored three World War Two veterans at the Bethany Baptist Church Saturday morning.

Jeff Morlock, founder of the group, said it’s rare run across one WW2 veteran so he was blessed to be able to know and celebrate three from their church.

Brothers Mansil and Norval Jett along with Baxter Fite Jr. were all recognized for their service and sacrifice.

Captain Elizabeth Mote participated in an honorary parade with local first responders to show their support.

“You {veterans} chose to put others before yourself, you chose to out your life on hold in order to do a deed for the country and people that you don’t know,” said Captain Mote.

One of the vets, Fite Jr., was also celebrating another milestone Saturday, his 100th birthday.

Marsha Zielinski, Fite Jr’s daughter, said his humble heart and strong faith is one of the reasons for the event’s huge turnout.

“(Over the years) people gravitated towards him,” Zielinski said. “He just always had his arms open and he would constantly be thinking about what somebody else’s needs were.”

The birthday boy, Fite Jr, said his daughter’s love is one of the forces that keeps him going.

“When you have a daughter like mine, it’s not so bad,” said Fite Jr.

He also said it’s an honor to be able to celebrate with his buddies.