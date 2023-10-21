PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the last nine years, dozens of local Gold Star Families have met for brunch at Barracks Cater Inn on Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. The goal is to remember those who died while serving their country.

America’s Gold Star Families is a non-profit that provides honor, hope, and healing to those grieving a military loss.

Families were treated to brunch, heard from keynote speakers, and lined up to receive a yellow rose to lay beside their family members’ service flag.

Sarah Dyer spoke very highly of her brother John Fuller who died in March 2019.

“He wasn’t a stranger to anyone and always had the biggest smile on his face and was there for anyone. Yes, we wish he was here,” said Dyer.

She said she used the grief counseling services provided by Gold Star Families.

“Carolyn is specific for grief counseling and specific for military loss. She did a great job kind of meeting me where I was at and helping me to process through that appropriately,” said Dyer.

America’s Gold Star Families CEO and founder Patti Latch said they want to make sure every fallen hero is honored and to ensure their families are always taken care of.

“For families to come together and be with others who have experienced similar loss, share their stories they have with their heroes and attain some level of healing, hope as we honor the fallen,” said Latch.