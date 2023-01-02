NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday.

According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

According to a Facebook post from Carle Health, their first babies of the year were born in Urbana and Normal. Eliza Mendez was born at 2:55 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital. Macie Claire Blockman was born at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Macie Claire Blockman was born to parents, Leslie and Jonathan Blockman and weighs 6lbs, 14 ounces. She is the second child of the Blockmans. Their first daughter is three years old and a proud big sister.

Mom and dad said Macie was born a week early, but everything went smoothly.

“We were excited about that. Just a typical day, went for a walk and then my water broke. Came on into the hospital and she was here very quickly after. Smooth process and we’re glad she’s healthy and happy,” said Macie’s mom, Leslie Blockman.

The Blockmans said one thing they learned with their first child is to have patience and stick to their schedule.