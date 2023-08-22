CHICAGO (WMBD)– Central Illinois has some of the best employers to work for in the state, according to a new list by Forbes.

Forbes releases an annual ranked list of employers by state with the help of the market research firm Statista Inc. and 2023 saw notable Central Illinois mainstays including OSF.

Notable employers feature OSF HealthCare in Peoria at 58, State Farm based in Bloomington is slightly behind coming in at 60, and Caterpillar shoots up to 40.

Many schools and other government institutions in Illinois made the cut as well. Mclean County Unified School District 5 in Normal ranks 68 while the University of Illinois in Urbana ranked as the sixth best place to work in Illinois.

Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield was able to make the list at 95. The State of Illinois itself comes in as the 88th best place to work.

A full list of the best places to work in the Land of Lincoln can be found here.