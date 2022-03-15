HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tuesday, McLean County Nonprofit Central Illinois Housing Network began pouring concrete for a new walkway so that a Hopedale military family would have easier access to their home.

The Tazewell County family did not have easy street access from the front door. Leaders with the Central Illinois Housing Network worked to create a smooth concrete path, to help alleviate the problem.

Bill Gobtop, president of the nonprofit, said Lowes in Bloomington donated materials, Roanoke Concrete Products waived the delivery fee for the concrete, and Weavers Rent-all in Bloomington-Normal helped them with costs for equipment rental to remove the original sidewalk.

Gobtop said these kind gestures allow them to save costs to spend on other projects for veterans in need.

“It’s super that they do because, the money we don’t spend on their donations, is money we apply either to this job or to the next one, so they help us really extend and stretch our dollars that we do spend,” said Gobtop.

More information on Central Illinois Housing Network is available on its website.